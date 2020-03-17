Eagles Bring Back Nate Sudfeld

Howie Roseman was back at work early Tuesday morning, Day Two of the legal tampering free agency period, when the Eagles general manager and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld agreed to a one-year contract.

The move made too much sense not to happen.

The Eagles needed a backup to Carson Wentz and Sudfeld was the best candidate for that job, since he had been in the team’s offense for the previous three years.

Sudfeld, while a free agent, was never going to get a starter’s opportunity in the NFL marketplace, especially after he was relegated to No. 3 backup duties behind Josh McCown last year after the Eagles brought McCown in when Sudfeld broke his wrist in the preseason opener.

The Eagles now have three quarterbacks on the roster, with practice squad Kyle Lauletta the third. They could still possibly add a veteran or maybe somebody from the XFL, which has ceased operations with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Former Temple QB P.J. Walker played well in the XFL, and maybe he will be an option as free agency unfolds over the next couple of weeks.

Now 26, Sudfeld is still waiting to prove he is a capable backup let alone a starter.

With Wentz there is always a chance of getting on the field, even though he played all 16 regular season games last year. It was just the second time in his four-year career that Wentz was healthy enough to play all 16.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Sudfeld during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and Pederson sounded as if Sudfeld was going to return.

“We’re very comfortable with Nate,” said Pederson. “Obviously he has an opportunity. We’ll see what happens this spring when we get down the road with him, but he’s put himself in position to compete and possibly be the No. 2.”

Sudfeld has yet to start an NFL game. The former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Redskins out of the University of Indiana, he has played in just three regular season games and got some mop-up time in the 2017 NFC Championship Game when the Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings.

Sudfeld has attempted 25 career passes with 20 completions for 156 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions. He has three runs for 20 yards.