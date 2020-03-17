EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Bring Back Nate Sudfeld

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman was back at work early Tuesday morning, Day Two of the legal tampering free agency period, when the Eagles general manager and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld agreed to a one-year contract.

The move made too much sense not to happen.

The Eagles needed a backup to Carson Wentz and Sudfeld was the best candidate for that job, since he had been in the team’s offense for the previous three years.

Sudfeld, while a free agent, was never going to get a starter’s opportunity in the NFL marketplace, especially after he was relegated to No. 3 backup duties behind Josh McCown last year after the Eagles brought McCown in when Sudfeld broke his wrist in the preseason opener.

The Eagles now have three quarterbacks on the roster, with practice squad Kyle Lauletta the third. They could still possibly add a veteran or maybe somebody from the XFL, which has ceased operations with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Former Temple QB P.J. Walker played well in the XFL, and maybe he will be an option as free agency unfolds over the next couple of weeks.

Now 26, Sudfeld is still waiting to prove he is a capable backup let alone a starter.

With Wentz there is always a chance of getting on the field, even though he played all 16 regular season games last year. It was just the second time in his four-year career that Wentz was healthy enough to play all 16.

Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Sudfeld during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and Pederson sounded as if Sudfeld was going to return.

“We’re very comfortable with Nate,” said Pederson. “Obviously he has an opportunity. We’ll see what happens this spring when we get down the road with him, but he’s put himself in position to compete and possibly be the No. 2.”

Sudfeld has yet to start an NFL game. The former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Redskins out of the University of Indiana, he has played in just three regular season games and got some mop-up time in the 2017 NFC Championship Game when the Eagles routed the Minnesota Vikings.

Sudfeld has attempted 25 career passes with 20 completions for 156 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions. He has three runs for 20 yards.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady Drops the Bomb; What's Next?

It looks like the end of an era in New England

John McMullen

How the Eagles Landed on Hargrave

The target was supposed to be cornerback Byron Jones, but they ended up with a defensive tackle

John McMullen

Eagles Sign Javon Hargrave

Here's more on the big free agent deal general manager Howie Roseman handed out to the former Pittsburgh Steelers DT

Ed Kracz

Free Agent and Trade Tracker

Here is up to the minute information that filters out throughout the day as the NFL opens its three-day negotiating period leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday

Ed Kracz

Backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai Gets Starter's Money

Big V's departure leaves the team without a proven backup at swing tackle, and becomes a position to watch heading into the next month's draft

Ed Kracz

Eagles Pass on Corey Clement Tender

Eagles fans and the breakout RB from 2017 will always have Super Bowl LII

John McMullen

Eagles Bringing Back Hassan Ridgeway

The defensive tackle was set to become a free agent, but the team locked him down about an hour before the period began. He brings solid depth up front

Ed Kracz

Realistic Look at Eagles Free Agency

When it comes to free agency the only thing we really know is Howie Roseman will insist every signing was the player the organization wanted all along

John McMullen

Eagles Need Jalen Mills Back

Getting the star of the free-agency class at the CB position and teaming him up with Jalen Mills would be a home run for the Eagles

John McMullen

Free Agency Will Go On As Scheduled

Signings began on Sunday and the Eagles are expected to be busy once the market officially opens on Monday

Ed Kracz