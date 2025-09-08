Eagles Bringing In Former $24 Million Bengals CB For Workout
The Philadelphia Eagles have one 2025 regular season game under their belt but that clearly was enough for the team to look to make moves.
Coming out of the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the two biggest questions for the Eagles certainly were the pass rush and the secondary. The Eagles already have seemingly solved the pass rush question, at least on paper, by signing three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith.
Now, it sounds like the team is at least looking around for more veteran cornerback depth. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that the Eagles are hosting a workout for former Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins cornerback Mike Hilton.
It sounds like the Eagles could make a move
"Sources: The Eagles are working out former Bengals CB Mike Hilton today," Schultz said. "Hilton is a highly respected veteran with 13 career INTs, who could help bolster Philly’s secondary."
Hilton spent some time throughout the summer with the Dolphins but was released ahead of the 2025 regular season.
The 31-year-old is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four seasons with the Bengals. The first four seasons of his career were spent in Pittsburgh and then he cashed in with a four-year, $24 million deal to join the Bengals. Last year, he appeared in 16 games for the Bengals while making 10 starts. He allowed three touchdowns in coverage on 61 pass attempts. He's a talented player who allowed just six touchdowns in coverage from 2020 through the 2023 season in 60 games played. Over that span, he also held opposing quarterbacks to a 79.2 quarterback rating.
The Eagles are set on one side with Quinyon Mitchell, but have had some questions already opposite him. Adoree' Jackson got a lot of not-so-great buzz after the Week 1 matchup against Dallas. Beyond him, the Eagles have Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo as outside guys. Although Coope DeJean is also someone who could get chances at points. While this is the case, keep an eye on Hilton with the reported workout.