Eagles Fan Guide To Thanksgiving Slate, Impact On Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are not a part of this year's slate of Thanksgiving Day National Football League action.

There will be three games on Thursday, but the Eagles have to wait until Friday to take on the Chicago Bears. The three games on Thursday are the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET, Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If you're an Eagles fans, the first two games of the day will be of more importance to you.

Let's take a look at how the Thanksgiving slate can impact Philadelphia:

Here's what to watch for Eagles fans

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets ready for a play against New York Giants during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

This should be the big one of the day if you're an Eagles fan. Right now, the Eagles have the No. 2 seed in the conference. Detroit and Green Bay are both contenders in the NFC as well. The Packers are 7-3-1 and have the No. 6 seed in the conference. The Lions are 7-4 and have the No. 8 seed. Philadelphia has beaten both of these teams already. This matchup will have a direct impact on the NFC playoff race down the line. If the Lions win, that would put them at 8-4 and jump the Packers as they would fall to 7-4-1. If the Packers win, they would improve to 8-3-1 and drop the Lions to 7-5. That would be a brutal blow for a team already on the outside looking in.



This matchup very well could impact who the Eagles eventually play in the playoffs down the line.

Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET

This is a fun matchup, but it really only impacts the Eagles with Dallas. The Cowboys just beat the Eagles and they are in second place in the NFC East. If the Chiefs take down the Cowboys, that would drop their record to 5-6-1. The Eagles have a clear lane to winning the division. A Chiefs win would make that even easier.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET

If you're an Eagles fan, this game will not impact Philadelphia much. That is unless the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl and a team -- like the Ravens -- also does. Baltimore has been viewed as one of the top contenders in the AFC, but it struggled early on. Now, the Ravens have the No. 4 seed in the conference and are starting to heat up. For Eagles fans, the interest in this game really comes from the idea of a potential Super Bowl opponent.

More NFL Cowboys' George Pickens Blasts Eagles Fans In Now-Deleted Post