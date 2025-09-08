Eagles Urged To Cut Ties With 9-Year NFL Veteran
The Philadelphia Eagles have just one game under their belt, but there is already speculation out there about the moves the team should make sense.
Philadelphia responded to its win over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season by signing three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith and also bringing in former New England Patriots receiver Javon Baker to the practice squad. The team also cut ties with rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland from the practice squad. The Eagles also waived Kenyon Green.
NJ.com’s Cayden Steele thinks the Eagles shouldn’t stop there, though. Steele suggested the Eagles should also cut ties with nine-year National Football League veteran cornerback Adoree' Jackson.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a change?
"Getting a C-minus on a report card is not something to be proud of," Steele said. "That is the grade Eagles cornerback Adoree’ Jackson gave his performance in Philadelphia’s 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but even that might be too generous. And the Eagles need to do something about it immediately. On seven targets, Jackson gave up five catches for 103 yards, including a 32-yard catch to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the opening drive, which set up running back Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown.
"The 29-year-old cornerback, who once was a solid starter for the New York Giants, has lost a step. Lamb left him in the dust a few times. Jackson’s coverage wasn’t the only problem. On Cowboys running back Miles Sanders’ 49-yard run in the third quarter, Jackson fell down and lost contain...Over the next 16 weeks, opposing QBs could pick apart Philadelphia’s secondary by going after Jackson, and starting him in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be a mistake. The Eagles should make a change before it gets worse."
The Eagles brought Jackson into town this offseason after moving on from Darius Slay. It wasn't clear until close to the season-opener who the starting corner opposite of Quinyon Mitchell was going to be. Jackson won the starting job, but it wasn't his game on Thursday. It would be a little quick to move on, after he won the starting job. But, the Eagles are aggressive. There's no way to predict what they will do.
