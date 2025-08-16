Eagles-Browns Spark Viral Shedeur Sanders Debate
The Philadelphia Eagles completed their second of three preseason games on Saturday as they lost against the Cleveland Browns, 22-13.
Philadelphia rested pretty much every starter on the team for the most part in the contest. The young guys got into the mix, like Jihaad Campbell, but expected veteran starters were not in the action. Cleveland also didn't use all of their starters, but they do have a quarterback competition going on right now and Dillon Gabriel got the start against Philadelphia.
The rookie went 13-for-18 for 143 yards and an interception and a lost fumble. Although it was a solid first look for the rookie, unfortunately, it likely will be remembered for what he said afterward.
A viral moment popped up in Eagles-Browns preseason action
"You know, there's entertainers and there's competitors and I totally understand that," Gabriel said. "My job is to compete, and that's what I'm focused on doing."
This initially blew up across social media with many wondering if this was a slight at fellow Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Afterward, he clarified that he wasn't talking about Sanders.
"Entertainers are you all," Gabriel said. "Competitor, that's what I am, and all my teammates. And we both have jobs to do. So, that's it."
It's some tough luck there. Whether or not there was any hint of slight at Sanders with that comment, that's how it was perceived initially. It could go away tomorrow, but it's better to clear the air, like he tried to do in his press conference.
Sanders is one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL in recent memory. He's beloved my many and hated by many as well so that comment quickly picked up speed on both sides of the discussion. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. A rookie made a comment and clarified it after a preseason game. The earth is still spinning and the sky hasn't fallen. It popped up on social media, but nothing to really think about Eagles.
More NFL: Top 2 Standout Performers From Eagles-Browns Preseason