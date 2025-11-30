Eagles Path To NFC Crown Is Brutal But Possible

If you have been following along with the Philadelphia Eagles recently, you've likely seen that it seems like the sky is falling.

Philadelphia has lost two straight games against the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' loss was a disaster from the perspective that Philadelphia was up 21-0 and blew the lead. The Bears' loss was brutal from the perspective that the offense stalled out and was only able to put up 15 points. Plus, the loss dropped the Eagles from the No. 2 seed in the NFC down to No. 3.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles have an uphill battle

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It's easy to buy into the doom-and-gloom chatter around the franchise right now, but there is still a pathway to the No. 1 seed for the Eagles.

The Eagles have the No. 3 seed right now behind the Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 and Bears at No. 2.

Let's take a look at the race for the No. 1 seed.

Remaining matchups:



Eagles: Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and the Commanders a second time



Rams: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and the Cardinals a second time



Bears: Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Packers a second time, San Francisco 49ers, and the Lions

What needs to go right for the Eagles



The Rams are 9-2, the Bears are 9-3, and the Eagles are 8-4. Philadelphia has a tiebreaker over the Rams after beating Los Angeles early on this season. Chicago has a tiebreaker over the Eagles after beating Philadelphia this week.



The Eagles' remaining schedule arguably is favorable. The Commanders have struggled this season and Philadelphia should easily topple the Chargers and Raiders as well. Buffalo presents a challenge, but it has lost two of its last three games, including one against the Miami Dolphins. Philadelphia has been cold, but this schedule is winnable. If the Eagles go 5-0, that should give the team a shot.



The Eagles need the Rams to lose two of their final six games. If Philadelphia can finish with the same record, it would finish ahead of the Rams in the standings. The Eagles would also need the Bears to lose two games at least because they have a tiebreaker over Philadelphia.



For Philadelphia to move up in the standings, the Rams need to finish with the same number of losses -- or more -- than the Eagles. Also, the Bears need to have at least one more loss than Philadelphia. If the Eagles were to go 5-0, to get the No. 1 seed, they would need the Rams to go 4-2 at best down the stretch and the Bears to go 3-2 at best, for example.

More NFL: CJ Gardner-Johnson Takes Parting Shot At Eagles