Eagles Called 'Logical Suitors' For Superstar Defender
There is going to be a lot of trade chatter over the next few weeks.
We are now three weeks into the 2024 National Football League season, and things are starting to get interesting. Teams have been busy updating active rosters and adding to practice squads. Injuries have been piling up across the league, and soon enough, teams will look to add through trades.
The trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most interesting teams to watch for. Philadelphia has what it takes to contend for a Super Bowl title this season. But, even it has holes.
Philadelphia is thin at safety and could look to the trade market to fix this fact. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed the Eagles as "logical suitors" for Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker heading into Week 4.
"The Philadelphia Eagles would be logical suitors, given their ongoing search for defensive improvement," Knox said. "They added several pieces to their defense during the offseason, and Baker would be a versatile difference-maker for Vic Fangio to work with."
Baker is one of the top safeties in football. He is just 28 years old and already is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. If the Eagles are going to bolster the secondary, Baker is someone who could provide an immediate punch and take the Eagles' defense to a higher level.
Philadelphia's defense has shown some great upside and adding someone like Baker could make it one of the best in football.