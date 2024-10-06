Eagles Called 'Longshots' For $140 Million Superstar
Could the Philadelphia Eagles shock the football world and pull off a trade for another receiver?
Philadelphia already has two superstars in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles wanted to add more to the receiver room this winter and landed Jahan Dotson in a deal with the Washington Commanders this summer.
There are plenty of rumors around the National Football League about another receiver right now. Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams is on the trade block and has made it known that he wants out.
The most likely landing spot for Adams is the New York Jets. While this is the case, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich listed the Eagles among "longshots" for Adams.
"Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a reputation for being involved in every trade, even if it’s just to check up on the price," Ulrich said. "However, I could see Philadelphia getting involved for more than just due diligence in this case. The team entered the season with questions about the depth at receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and both being out with injuries played a significant role in yet another blowout loss to the (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
"Both Brown and Smith have a good chance to be back after Philadelphia’s bye this week, and trading for Adams to be the No. 3 receiver would probably be overkill. I doubt the Eagles would want to pay full price to do that. But if the situation with Adams drags out and the market is softer than expected, adding Adams would improve the Eagles’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and ultimately, that’s one of the biggest things Roseman cares about."
Adams would be great for the Eagles, but a deal would be a logistical nightmare with Philadelphia's current cap situation and his massive contract. Don't expect a deal to happen.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philadelphia Football Game