Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philadelphia Football Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a much-needed break in Week 5 action.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and, luckily, gets to be on the outside looking in when Week 5 kicks off on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles haven't been healthy the last few weeks, and their bye week couldn't have come at a better time.
The Eagles are one of four teams to be on the bye in Week 5. Philadelphia is joined by the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Tennessee Titans.
Philadelphia will return to action in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. ET back home at Lincoln Financial Field against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles have been missing some key pieces and could get some back for their Week 6 clash with Cleveland. There is a realistic possibility that both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are able to return to help bolster the offense. Smith has been dealing with a concussion, and Brown was dealing with a hamstring injury.
Another player to watch for is five-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson. He was dealing with a concussion as well and has been making progress in his recovery.
It's nice that the Eagles have an early bye so they can get over these rough injuries. But, without a game scheduled for this week, chatter has been off the charts. The Eagles are 2-2 but will be fine. Injuries are the biggest reason for the Eagles' spot, and they should get reinforcements back. There even has been chatter about making a chance at head coach, but that isn't happening.
The Eagles won't be playing on Sunday but will be back soon.