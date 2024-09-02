Eagles Called Possible Landing Spot For Bengals Cornerback In Surprise Move
The 2024 National Football League regular season finally is almost here.
Over the last few months, the National Football League world has been full of speculation, rumors, and preseason action that doesn't actually impact the standings. Finally, real football will return in less than a week.
It's an exciting time to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan as they are projected to be one of the best teams in the league for the upcoming campaign. With the new season approaching, Bleacher Report put together a list of each team's biggest needs and possible players that could help now, in free agency after the 2024 season, and in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Bleacher Report linked the Eagles to Cincinnati Bengals veteran cornerback Mike Hilton as a possible fit.
"2025 Free Agency: CB Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals," Bleacher Report said. "While Howie Roseman spent two high draft picks on cornerbacks last April, Isaiah Rodgers is only on a one-year deal and the defense could use someone who has experience covering the slot. That would allow Quinyon Mitchell to stay outside and Cooper DeJean is coming off an injury and might have a brighter future at safety in the NFL.
"Adding Hilton would give the club a quality nickelback, and he turns 31 in March so he could be willing to sign a cheaper contract to play for a Super Bowl contender. The latter is important for the Eagles as they're projected to begin free agency with about $7.6 million of cap space, per Over The Cap."
It's far too early to predict what the Eagles will do next offseason in free agency. Plus, they just spent two high draft picks selecting cornerbacks. It would be a surprise if the Eagles invested heavily in another corner unless something happens throughout the season.
