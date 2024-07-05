Eagles Called 'Potential Suitor' For Ex-Chiefs Star, Super Bowl Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles could swing another move before training camp kicks off in a few weeks.
Philadelphia has been busy this offseason and has made a handful of intriguing additions. The Eagles already are in a much better place than they were at the end of the 2023 season and should be considered one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024.
There's always room for growth, though. The Eagles have plenty of cap space available and there still are some free agents out there who could help who are looking for new homes. Philadelphia shouldn't get complacent and still should be looking for ways to improve despite a strong offseason.
Some have speculated that the Eagles need to add on the edge and were called one of the "potential suitors" for former Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Emmanuel Ogbah has been a productive and versatile defender during his eight-year career with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins," Knox said. "Ogbah has rushed opposing quarterbacks as both a linebacker and a defensive end in the NFL. While he's never recorded a 10-sack season, he's had several strong years as a high-end complementary piece...
"The Philadelphia Eagles would be a logical fit for Ogbah, largely because they now employ his 2023 defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, in the same role. After replacing Haason Reddick with Bryce Huff, the Eagles don't lack pass-rushers, but their rotation could still use a boost. They recorded only 43 sacks as a team last year after racking up a league-high 70 in 2022. Potential Suitors: Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles."
Philadelphia still could use a little more depth on the edge and the veteran could help in a major way.
