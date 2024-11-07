Eagles Called 'Strong' Landing Spot For $19 Million Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have added at the National Football League trade deadline, but that doesn't mean that the franchise won't add to the roster again.
Philadelphia doesn't have any glaring holes, and therefore, it decided against giving up draft capital to swing a trade. The Eagles could still look to the free-agent market if they wanted to add another piece this season. They have some cap space and there are players out there who could help.
The Eagles don't necessarily need to add, though. Philadelphia has a chance to make some noise this season and then look to make a big splash after the season. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack as a fit.
"With over 100 sacks on his resume, Khalil Mack is making a strong case for the Hall of Fame," Knox said. "He's still a very effective edge-rusher, even if he hasn't been as impactful this year as he was in 2023. Mack finished the 2023 season with 17 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback pressures and the eighth Pro Bowl nod of his career. The potential concern with Mack is that he'll turn 34 in February. However, age hasn't really dulled his quick first step, straight-line speed and relentless pursuit...
"At this point in his career, Mack will likely look to land with a contender and chase that elusive Super Bowl ring. The Eagles could be a strong landing spot, as they're set to potentially lose both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in 2025 free agency. Philly made a move for Bryce Huff in 2024 free agency, though that hasn't paid the desired dividends."
Mack still has a lot left in the tank, with 4.5 sacks through eight games. He is making $19 million this season and likely will get less in free agency next offseason. Could that be with Philadelphia?
More NFL: Eagles, Cowboys Week 10 Clash Could Be Devastating For Dallas