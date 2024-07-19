Eagles Called Top Landing Spot For Steelers Superstar, Future Hall Of Famer
The Philadelphia Eagles may not be done adding to the roster.
Philadelphia is in a good spot already but there still is time to add with training camp not here yet. Training camp will kick off over the next few weeks and there could be some star power on the move across the National Football League.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of 10 players possibly on the trade block heading into training camp with landing spots and linked the Eagles to Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Cameron Heyward.
"Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward ranks low on our list because he won't be readily available at this point in the offseason," Knox said. "The Steelers are searching for their first playoff win since 2016 and won't actively shop one of their defensive leaders. Yet Heyward's impact potential is too great to leave him off the list properly. The six-time Pro Bowler battled a significant groin injury last season but produced 163 tackles and 20.5 sacks over the previous two seasons.
"Heyward may become a more realistic trade target closer to the deadline, depending on his contract status and how Pittsburgh's season unfolds. He's worth a mention now, though, because he is seeking a new deal and has yet to receive an extension from the Steelers. The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are two teams that would be sensible suitors for Heyward. Both are entering 2024 with a win-now mentality, both had defensive issues in 2023, and both rank inside the top 10 in terms of available cap space."
If the Steelers actually end up being open to a trade involving Heyward, he could make sense for Philadelphia. The future Hall of Famer combined for 20 1/2 sacks between the 2021 and 2022 seasons before getting hurt last year.
Philadelphia needs that type of production and should be involved in any sweepstakes involving the 35-year-old.
