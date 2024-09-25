Eagles Star Takes Hard Stance On Nick Sirianni's Job
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 2-1 on the young season and have impressed.
Philadelphia had a tough ending to its Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, but aside from that, it has shown a lot despite plenty of injuries. The Eagles are in a good spot, and there's a lot to like about their chances in the NFC.
One question that already has popped up is Nick Sirianni's future with the team. There was speculation heading into the season that the Eagles could go in a different direction, but they decided to keep Sirianni, and it seems like the right call.
He has impressed, and the team clearly loves playing for him. Tight end Dallas Goedert joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and said as much.
"We love Nick," Goedert said. "He’s the same person every day. I think it’s just part of being coach in Philadelphia; they’ll come for your head even if you’re winning if something ain’t right. We have all the faith in the world in him, and he has the same in us, which is why we go for it on these 4th downs. We just need to execute better as players. It feels good to have that kind of trust from your coach."
It certainly sounds like the Eagles love playing for Sirianni, and he has done a great job putting the team in a position to win each week this season. Hopefully, that trend continues.
