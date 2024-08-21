Eagles Camp Day 16: Gainwell Delivers, Jalen Hurts Isn't Perfect
PHILADELPHIA - The dream is dead.
Veteran cornerback Darius Slay spoiled "the perfect summer" for Jalen Hurts as the training camp portion of the Eagles’ summer finished up Wednesday in a scrimmage-like environment with a practice that finished in just under two hours.
Head coach Nick Sirianni then capped everything off with a competitive 1-on-1 period in front of the entire team.
The highlight was that after 15 practices in which Hurts did not throw an interception, Slay finally victimized the star quarterback by baiting him on a late throw over the middle.
Slay smiled “Yeah I baited him, I know how to bait Hurts…Just a little bait, bait. Threw a little rod out there and just reel it in.”
Later, Hurts said “ I told him it’s about time.”
Fun aside the star of the final session was backup running back Kenny Gainwell, who has had a strong summer.
Gainwell took the majority of the first-team reps on what was a Saquon Barkley load management day and excelled with them, first with an awe-inspiring open-field move in apace that left Devin White grasping at air.
Gainwell also had two touchdowns during the session. The first was when he was split out wide only to motion back into the backfield before leaking out through the offensive line and snaring a scoring pass from Hurts as White was caught up in the trash in coverage.
Late in a two-minute drill, Hurts remarked that it seemed like Gainwell caught every pass on the drive culminating in a brilliant diving catch in the back of the end zone with Zack Baun in coverage.
Other highlights included Hurts finding DeVonta Smith for a 30-yard TD reception on a go route, beating cornerback Kelee Ringo.
-Sirianni ended the session and training camp as a whole with a competitive 1-on-1 session in front of the entire team, first calling the names of Britain Covey and Cooper DeJean. Covey got the better of DeJean with the route but the pass was incomplete. With the team gathered around, it wasn’t clear which QB made the throw.
The second battle was A.J. Brown vs. Quinyon Mitchell and Hurts was off-target with the throw with Mitchell holding his own in coverage.
The next rep ignited the defense when edge rusher Nolan Smith was able to beat offensive lineman Darian Kinnard with a nice swim move.
Closing it up was a unique series between linebacker Ben VanSumeren and running back Ty-Davis Price. TDP got the better of BVS in consecutive pass pro reps before VanSumeren, once a running back in college at Michigan, went to the offensive side and used a brilliant shoulder fake to shake Davis-Price in coverage before QB Kenny Pickett missed the throw.
-The Eagles made a roster move before the practice, releasing veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah and bringing back offensive lineman Jason Poe.
-Added to the injury list was tight end Dallas Goedert (oblique), who left Tuesday’s practice after tweaking the muscle during individual drills, and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (hip), who was injured during team drills Tuesday. The good news is both were on the field and watching practice today, an indication neither injury is serious.
Rookie edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (oblique) was also added to the list. There was nothing notable from practice with his, however.
Remaining out were offensive linemen Tyler Steen (ankle), and Matt Hennessy (back), receivers Johnny Wilson (concussion) and John Ross (concussion), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), and safety Caden Sterns (knee).
-Camp ended with White and Baun as the starting LBs for 15 of the 16 practices but the smart money is on Nakobe Dean unseating one with the third-year player's rep count with the first team continuing to grow.
-Receiver Joseph Ngata had a strong day in his late bid to get noticed at WR with a couple of nice receptions on out routes.
-Cornerback Kelee Ringo got a little too handsy today on a couple of occasions and was flagged for pass interference twice.
-While most of Gainwell’s wow plays were in the passing game, he also stood out with an impressive jump cut on a solid red-zone run and a nice blitz pickup of Dean.
-Davis-Price had to be corrected by Kellen Moore when lining up wrong in a red-zone rep which doomed the play call that was designed for the young running back.
-In offensive line vs. defensive line 1-on-1s, a bad sign from Bryce Huff, who struggled with undrafted rookie Gottlieb Ayedze on a pair of reps. On the other hand, veteran Nick Gates did a number on Moro Ojomo, who has had a good summer.
Veterans Brandon Graham and Milton Williams did a number on International Pathway player Laekin Vakalahi.
-It’s getting late when it comes to the initial 53 and a new tradition is unfolding: Eli Ricks making plays. The second-year cornerback intercepted a Pickett pass intended for Austin Watkins and nearly got another.
-Rookie Ainias Smith is also getting better after struggling for much of the offseason, standing out with a one-handed catch down the seam from Tanner McKee. He did, however, trip when sent in motion on one occasion as well.
-Jalen Carter had another impressive day on the defensive front with consistent interior pressure.
