Eagles Camp Standout Down With Apparent Leg Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles took the practice field on Tuesday and got a bit of bad luck.
Early training camp standout Terrace Marshall Jr. was helped off the field due to an apparent leg injury and had to head over to the medical tent.
As of writing, the team hasn't provided an update on Marshall or revealed the injury itself.
So far in camp, Marshall has stood out. The 25-year-old signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in April and is in the running for a spot in the wide receiver room. Jahan Dotson currently is pencilled in as the team's No. 3 receiver and there are questions beyond him. Marshall is someone who could land one of those roles. He even has impressed fellow receiver AJ Brown already.
"He's coming along quite well. Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know you guys didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? And that's a great thing, you know? And I'm excited to see the room continue to evolve. Not just him, but everybody push each other, so I'm excited."
It's obviously early, but it's never good to see anyone go down with an injury. Hopefully, everything is alright. More updates will be provided as the team announces the news.
Marshall is a a four-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. His best season was in 2022 with the Panthers when he had 28 receptions, 490 yards, and one touchdown.