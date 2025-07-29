Eagles Starter Retiring Ending 5-Year NFL Career
With training camps in full swing across the National Football League, we have seen more than just real football practice fields over the last two weeks.
We have also seen a slew of retirements across the league and another announcement occurred on Tuesday morning involving a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Eagles guard Nate Herbig signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders but was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, as shared by Washington team reporter Zach Selby.
"The Washington Commanders have placed guard Nate Herbig on the Reserve/Retired list, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Tuesday press conference," Selby said. "Herbig (6-4, 334) was a five-year veteran who went undrafted and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2019 draft. He played in 61 games with 31 starts.
"Last season, Herbig spent the year on injured reserve after tearing his rotator cuff prior to the start of the regular season. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not commit a penalty."
Herbig began his NFL career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Philadelphia. Over that span, he appeared in 33 games, including 17 starts. After that, he made stops with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
He missed the 2024 season with a torn rotator cuff and now will hang up his cleats and call it a career.