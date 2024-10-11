Eagles Can't Let Browns Quarterback Rediscover Success
PHILADELPHIA – Fans of the Cleveland Browns could be forgiven if they believe they have the second coming of the Mistake by the Lake, which is an outdated reference to the city after its revitalization of the downtown area that included the arrival of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The latest iteration of the nickname could be used to refer to their quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
He hasn’t been the same player he was with the Houston Texans, or even the Clemson Tigers going back to his college days and could be on the verge of getting benched. in favor of Jameis Winston. Watson is expected to start when the Browns come to Lincoln Financial Field for a 1 p.m. kick on Sunday against the Eagles.
The last thing the Eagles need is for his Resurrection on the Delaware River. This is a game the Eagles need to win for various reasons, the biggest being that it would push them to 3-2 with two road games to follow, which brings the total to five road trips in their first seven games of the season.
Watson has been sacked 25 times in five games, in which the Browns have gone 1-4, and has thrown five touchdowns and three interceptions with a 60.2 completion percentage and 852 yards.
“They have a lot of playmakers on that squad,” said Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. “They have receivers who have been big-time in this league and a good quarterback who I know people might be down, but he was once an MVP candidate in this league."
Watson led Clemson to a national championship win over Alabama, 35-31, in January of 2017 then, months later, was drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans. In four years and 54 games in Houston, he threw 104 touchdowns to 36 interceptions, throwing for more than 4,000 yards in two of those seasons.
Watson served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.
Last month, a civil suit was filed against him with allegations of sexual assault and battery dating back to 2020. Watson denied the charges.
Therein lies the difference between Watson and Hurts. Hurts is a strong advocate for women’s rights and hasn’t been in any trouble off the field.
The Eagles drafted a pair of Clemson players this past spring. Watson was long gone by the time linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and running back Will Shipley got there, but they heard about him from the coaches.
“When I got there, he was the guy they would talk about with everything he accomplished and the type of player he was,” said Trotter. “Coaches would always talk about him and tell stories of his work ethic and the type of guy he was. I can only say great things about him. I know he’s going to give our defense a challenge and we have to make sure we’re very detailed in our technique and our game plan.”
Shipley said he has never met Watson but hopes to after Sunday's game.
“I’ll definitely go up and try to shake his hand and say hello after the game if he’s not too busy,” he said. “He’s a huge reason for Clemson’s success and why I ended up at Clemson was to compete for a national championship and he’s a big part of that.”
