Eagles Rookie Practicing Patience In A Class That Shows Promise
PHILADELPHIA – Will Shipley readily admits his patience is being tested. The Eagles’ rookie running back isn’t used to watching games from the sidelines.
He was an immediate starter at Weddington (N.C.) High School and became one of Clemson’s top recruits years later. It took him all of three college games before becoming a starter for the Tigers.
“I’m not used to sitting on the sideline and watching other guys do it, but I also understand God’s timing is perfect and I’m very appreciative when I got guys like Saquon (Barkley) and Kenny (Gainwell) ahead of me who I’m just learning as much as I can from,” he said. “This league is all about consistency and endurance. How long can you do it?”
Shipley said he wants to be doing well after his four-year rookie contract expires. Until then he is appreciating every moment, every opportunity that comes along, which included the first start of his career on offense in the Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he lined up in the backfield with Barkley.
Even though it was the only offensive snap he got in that game, he enjoyed it.
“It was incredible just being out there on the first play,” he said. “Just any opportunity I get is incredible for me, just going out there and doing what I can to help the team.”
Right now, helping the team has been mostly on kickoff returns. He has three for 76 yards (25.3 yards per return).
Shipley is part of a rookie class that has shown promise in the here-and-now and for the future.
First-round pick Quinyon Mitchell is playing like a potential defensive rookie of the year.
Second-round pick Cooper DeJean is on the verge of becoming the starting slot cornerback, something that could happen on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns pay a visit Lincoln Financial Field.
Fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., was elevated to the top backup at MIKE linebacker behind Nakobe Dean after the team released Devin White.
"You don’t want to be the guy out there where you can tell he isn’t ready for an opportunity, so I prepare every single day like that," said Trotter.
Sixth-round receiver Johnny Wilson has played 31 percent of the offensive snaps, with two starts, though he has only one catch for nine yards, but it was a catch that resulted in a first down.
“I think the organization did a great of prospecting us and finding the right guys to fit into a special place,” said Shipley. “We’re all just putting our heads down and we’re working hard. You have the headliner like Q out there starting, doing his thing and showing what we’re all about.
“I can promise you every other one of us is working for our opportunity. When it comes, we’re going to make the most of it and just try to help this organization and team out as much as we can.”
It feels like only a matter of time that third-rounder Jalyx Hunt will find a role on defense, too.
Also, two fifth-round picks are highly regarded – receiver Ainais Smith, who just had his 21day practice window opened earlier in the week after beginning his rookie season on injured reserve, and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, who is on the roster but is learning from his teammates on one of the league’s top O-lines.
“I love success for my teammates and these guys that are going out there that came in my same class, I’m happy for them,” said Smith. “They dreamed about this moment their whole lives and now they actually get to come out here and live it. I’m blessed to be part of it. I get to watch their journey and now I’m just waiting for my time.”
