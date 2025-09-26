Eagles CB Depth Takes Another Hit, Will Likley Turn to Kelee Ringo In Tampa
The Eagles emerged from summer training camp without much confidence in Kelee Ringo, and then the season began. The lack of confidence never abated to the point where he was trusted enough to play a single defensive snap in the first three games.
And it’s not like Adoree Jackson and backup Jakorian Bennett were the reincarnation of Darius Slay or Isaiah Rodgers, two stalwarts from last year’s Super Bowl championship team.
Now, in Week 4, the Eagles suddenly have confidence in Ringo, though it’s not like they have much choice. Jackson was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of 3-0 teams and Bennett was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
The Eagles are turning to Ringo because who else is left to line up opposite Quinyon Mitchell? They have rookie Mac McWilliams, who, like Ringo, has yet to take a defensive snap, and they added defensive back Parry Nickerson to the 53-man roster.
Eagles added veteran to 53-man roster
Nickerson is an interesting addition because he has slot experience. He has played in 30 games since entering the league in 2018 as a sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Tulane.
Whether that experience is good enough to remove Cooper DeJean from the nickel spot and put him outside, and insert Nickerson in the slot, is unclear. It could be an option if Ringo struggles. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that the team prefers DeJean to stay in the slot, so Ringo will be counted on to rise above what he showed during summer training camp.
When asked if he had gotten over not winning the job to start, Ringo said he had come to grips with it, but hasn’t completely gotten over it.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I feel like whatever it was within my game that I need to continue to enhance. Like I said, whenever the opportunity does come, maybe this weekend, seize that moment.”
This weekend it is sure to be.
“First and foremost, we're in the National Football League,” he said. “We're 1 percenters. It's a blessing to be in this position overall. That's something that most people overlook when things don't go there way and just understand you are here for a reason.
“Let your talent take over when opportunity does come and just don't be down on yourself when certain things don't go your way because it's never the end. It's not the end.”
Ringo, who has started five games, including four as a rookie and one last year, is still very young, having turned 23 in June.
“If you're good enough, you're old enough," he said. “That's one of the things we said at Georgia. It doesn't matter your age, just the time you put into it. You're availability is your value-ability. No matter what the time is, no matter what you go through. The best thing you can do for yourself is to stay ready. One of the worst things you can do, and a disservice, is not be ready.”
