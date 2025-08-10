Eagles Champ Joining Texans; Replacing CJ Gardner-Johnson
It was a rough week for former Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.
He was forced to leave practice for the Houston Texans after suffering what initially looked like it could be a season-ending knee injury. After further imaging, it was revealed that Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact, but it hasn’t been shared how much time he could end up missing.
In response, the Texans are reportedly signing a fellow Eagles Super Bowl champion in Jalen Mills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Former Eagles fan-favorite Jalen Mills joining Texans after rough injury news
"With Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffering a knee injury and safety Jimmie Ward facing legal issues, Houston is signing veteran free-agent safety Jalen Mills, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey," Schefter said.
Eagles fans are certainly familiar with Mills after he spent the first C years of his town in Philadelphia. He was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team that took down the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. A few years later, he joined the Patriots. In 2024, Mills spent some time with the New York Jets but has been looking for a new home ever since.
Now, he has one at least in the short term with Houston. There isn’t much time left until the 2025 season gets here so there isn’t a ton of time to get acclimated. But, with the Gardner-Johnson injury a move seemed like a necessity.
Gardner-Johnson is one of the top safeties in football. The Eagles were fortunate to have him last year and he made a big impact on the Super Bowl run, but financially, a return just didn't work this offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Texans in a deal for Kenyon Green and have some safety questions of their own now. What's next for the outspoken former Eagles star? Hopefully, a quick recovery. In the meantime, though, Mills will be joining him in Houston.