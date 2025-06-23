Eagles Champion Shut Down NFC Landing Spot
Even though training camp is just a few weeks away from kicking off, there is a lot of talent out there in free agency that could have an impact on the 2025 National Football League season.
One guy who fits this description well is former Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. The 29-year-old spent the 2024 season with Buffalo and finished the season with five passes defended, one forced fumble, 58 total tackles, and five tackles for loss while starting 15 games for the Bills.
Douglas is one of the top remaining free agent corners along with Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel Jr., and Kendall Fuller among others.
The 29-year-old was a part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad but he is still looking for a new home. A fan on social media suggested that he should re-sign with the Packers, but Douglas made it sound like that isn't going to happen.
"Don’t think that will happen buddy," Douglas said.
Where will he end up landing? Two teams that have been linked to him have been the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks. While this is the case, there hasn't been much noise about him since back in May.
It's somewhat surprising to see that he's still on the market. The cornerback market has moved slowly overall, but Jaire Alexander quickly found a new home after his release from Green Bay. Jalen Ramsey has been the most talked about corner this offseason. It has been said that the Dolphins want to trade him, but nothing has come to fruition. Maybe once that works itself out, guys like Douglas will start signing deals.