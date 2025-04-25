Eagles-Chiefs Swing Trade Involving 'Heat-Seeking Missile'
The Philadelphia Eagles were in plenty of trade rumors as the National Football League Draft approached.
Philadelphia had the No. 32 pick and there was reports that the team could look to move up as the draft approached. The Eagles did in fact end up moving up, but not by as much as some likely expected. Philadelphia swung a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 31 pick, as shared by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Eagles moving up one spot with the Chiefs, per sources," Schultz said. "Comp update: The Eagles traded No. 32 and No. 164 (5th round) to the Chiefs in exchange for 31."
Clearly, the Eagles were interested in a prospect and wanted to make sure they could get him. But, who was it? The Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick, also shared by Schultz.
"No. 31 pick: The Eagles are picking Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell," Schultz said. "Howie Roseman and the Eagles continue to stockpile elite defensive talent from the SEC — Jihaad Campbell was a heat-seeking missile for the Tide."
Now this is a pretty exciting pick for the defense. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler even shared that and NFC executive called Campbell one of the top 10 overall players in this draft class.
"NFC exec on Jihaad Campbell: 'One of the top 10 players in the draft, without question.' His overall medical profile coming out of Alabama was an issue for some teams. Could miss time in 2025 coming off shoulder surgery. But this is tremendous value at 31," Fowler said.
Philadelphia's defense has taken some hits this offseason so far, but this is a major win.
