Eagles, Chiefs Urged To Sign 31-Year-Old Ex-Cowboy
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly should be scanning the free-agent market to see if there is anyone who could be of use with the playoffs approaching.
The final week of the regular season has kicked off and there isn't much time left until the playoffs are here. Philadelphia will try to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs next week. The Eagles will face either the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round.
There is time for the Eagles if they want to make an addition and some pieces that could make sense. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the top free agents available with potential landing spots and mentioned the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs with former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins.
"Right tackle La'el Collins has been available since the Buffalo Bills released him as part of their final roster cuts in August," Knox said. "While the 31-year-old has had a rough few years—he struggled with the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a torn ACL late in 2022, and hasn't seen regular-season action since—he does have 71 career starts on his resume...
"Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury in Week 15, though he started in each of the past two weeks. For Philadelphia, Collins would be a logical insurance policy. He previously played under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in Dallas. Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles."
Should the Eagles look to beef up the offensive line with a little more depth?
