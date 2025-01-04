Eagles Linked To Ex-Cowboys $90 Million Pro Bowler
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Philadelphia Eagles make another move before the National Football League playoffs kick off.
Philadelphia really doesn't need to make any moves. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC and already are considered to be one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl. At this point, any addition would just be depth.
There is some intriguing talent available, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the top available players with potential landing spots. Knox linked the Eagles to former Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.
"However, Elliott is still a capable dual-threat back (12 receptions this season) who has stayed in game shape throughout the year," Knox said. "This could make him a far more attractive option than a true street free agent in January. The Cowboys released Elliott to give him a chance to stick with a playoff team...
"The Eagles should be interested in adding another body to the backfield to help preserve Saquon Barkley as much as possible. Barkley won't play in Week 18, but he's already recorded 378 touches this season. Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley are the only other running backs on the active roster, and Shipley missed Week 17 with a concussion. Elliott could add value simply by taking a few late handoffs in any game in which Philadelphia is up big."
There was a time when Elliott was one of the most feared running backs in football. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and used to easily clear 1,000 rushing yards. He even landed a $90 million deal with the Cowboys at one point. Elliott may not be at that level any longer, but he still could be a solid option for Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley.