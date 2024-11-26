Eagles Claim Veteran Edge Rusher Off Waivers
PHILADELPHIA - Actions speak louder than words.
The Eagles are uncomfortable with their situation at edge rusher and moved to add a veteran presence by claiming Charles Harris off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
Harris, 29, was the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and had been a key part of the Panthers' pass-rush plan until veteran D.J. Wonnum recently returned from injury.
Harris leaves Carolina as the Panthers' co-leader with three sacks. He also had 21 tackles and seven quarterback hits. His best season came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions when the Missouri product notched 7 1/2 sacks.
An eight-year veteran Harris played in 429 defensive snaps for the Panthers this season and graded out poorly per Pro Football Focus, at No. 99 of the 114 edge players who've played enough to be ranked. The pass-rushing numbers weren't much better at No. 84 of 108.
That said, Philadelphia has a significant need on the edge after losing Bryce Huff to wrist surgery and then losing Brandon Graham on Sunday night in Los Angeles with a season-ending torn triceps, 50% of Vic Fangio's edge rotation, along with Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith.
Moving forward Harris should be in the mix as support quickly, along with rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt.
The Eagles are also expected to add 2023 Washington fifth-round pick K.J Henry to the practice squad, and recently brought in 2023 LA Rams sixth-round pick Ochaun Mathis to the PS and reunited with Tarron Jackson, a 2021 sixth-round pick of Philadelphia.
The flurry of moves with edge players highlights just how intent GM Howie Roseman is on adding any potential upgrade.
The more dart throws acquired, the more likely the Eagles find someone to help.
"I feel like we have good options in-house," head coach Nick Sirianni told Philadelphia Eagles on SI earlier Tuesday. "And I know that [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and his staff will leave no stone unturned.
"But, again, like I said, you only focus on the guys that you have right now. And the guys we have, I'm excited about their opportunity. As bummed as I am for Brandon and losing him, I'm excited for these other guys' opportunities – [OLB] Josh [Sweat] and [OLB] Nolan [Smith] and [OLB] Jalyx [Hunt]. Nolan keeps getting better, [OLB Josh Sweat] Sweaty is having a great year, and Jalyx is seeing an up-tick in his snaps."