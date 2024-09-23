Eagles Coach Doesn't Rule Out Changes Due To Injuries
The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column in Week 3 with a very solid win over the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans' offense has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season, but Philadelphia's staunch defense completely shut it down on Sunday. The Eagles' defense had one of their best performances in a while in the clash against the Saints as they moved to 2-1 on the young season.
Although it was a great game, Philadelphia's offense is dealing with injuries. The Eagles currently are missing A.J. Brown with an unfortunate hamstring injury. Both DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey suffered injuries themselves as well.
Now, it's unclear what the team will do. Philadelphia still has players like Parris Campbell and Jahan Dotson, but could the team add another player to the practice squad or even the active roster? It's too early to know. But, head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule anything out while also speaking about his confidence in the current group, according to PHLY's Zach Berman.
"Nick Sirianni on injuries at WR: 'We'll see how the week goes on. We'll plan for everything. I have a lot of faith in this room. We have Johnny (Wilson), Parris (Campbell), (and) Jahan (Dotson). We have some practice squad guys who are working hard. I have a lot of faith in the (tight end) room and a lot of faith in the (running back) room. A lot of things you can do. We have options.'"
This doesn't mean a move is coming, but it does sound like anything and everything is on the table.
