Eagles Predicted To Sign Chiefs Vet To Replace Starter
The 2024 National Football League season now is pretty much through three weeks of the season.
There are just two games left for Week 3 action on Monday night, but every other team in the league already has played three games. The Philadelphia Eagles impressed in their Week 3 defensive showdown against the high-flying New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia has looked good so far this season and is 2-1. The Eagles realistically could've been 3-0, but they let their Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons go.
The Eagles aren't at full strength and could use a boost -- like pretty much every other team in football right now. Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest needs each week with solutions in free agency right now, next offseason, and in the draft. They pegged Philadelphia's defensive line as an area that could use a boost and predicted they will sign Kansas City Chiefs veteran Tershawn Wharton next offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: DL Tershawn Wharton, Kansas City Chiefs," Bleacher Report said. "Milton Williams is an impending free agent, which could leave Philadelphia with a need for a starting interior defensive lineman. Wharton is far from the biggest name on the open market, but he is someone to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.
"According to Pro Football Focus, the 26-year-old racked up seven pressures on 78 pass-rush snaps while earning above-average grades against the run and as a pass-rusher through the first two weeks of the season."
He is just 26 years old and already has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. Maybe he could be an option next offseason for the Eagles.