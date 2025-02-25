Eagles Coach Insulted Over Push To Ban Trademark Play
Injuries? What injuries?
That’s the excuse teams and others cite as the reason why they to ban the Eagles’ tush push. Truth is, teams can’t stop it, they can’t do it, so they and their fans want the league to take them off the hook and ban it.
“We looked into that (and) there weren’t a lot of injuries,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni during the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday from Indianapolis.
“I think that’s a little made up, to be honest. Now the numbers will tell the truth, but I don’t think there were many injuries with it this year. I can’t remember one injury that we had on that play, and we ran it more than anybody else. …I think (the injuries) are something that’s said, but I don’t think the numbers on that play suggest that. But you guys can look into that.”
Frankly, Sirianni isn’t happy that there is continued debate on a play his team has perfected. Mostly perfected, anyway.
“I’ve seen some of the stuff that it’s an automatic play,” he said. “We worked really hard. I almost feel a little insulted because we worked so hard at that play.”
Insulted. He should be. The Eagles practice the play as much as they can, even though it isn’t an easy play to practice.
The Green Bay Packers were outed as outed as the team leading the charge to get rid of it. The NFL said it will be discussed – again - by the rules committee next month before deciding what to do. The Packers aren’t alone in that thinking, but they are the ones at the tip of the spear to take the air of out the play.
Sirianni pointed out that the play isn't flawless.
“It wasn’t 100 percent for us this year,” he said. “We missed on some two-point conversions from the 1. We missed on some third downs. We missed on some fourth downs. I think we were in the 80 percents. Just because it’s a success play for us doesn’t mean that it should go away.”
The coach also highlighted the Buffalo Bills’ failure to do it and their lack of doing it well possibly cost them the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
“There’s a thousand plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals, and how the players go through and deal with the fundamentals,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times we practiced the snap, practiced the play because it’s not a play that’s easy to practice. Different ways we figured out how to practice it – the complements that come off of it that can create explosive plays.
“Obviously, I’m protective of it because we’ve had success with it. But again, I think the competition committee will do a good job of looking at everything. But I do feel that way a little bit – a little bit insulted in that sense.”
