Eagles Complete Practice Squad With Familiar Faces
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles filled out their initial 16-man practice squad on Thursday with the additions of two familiar faces, veteran safety Marcus Epps and wide receiver/returner Britain Covey.
Running back Audric Estime, who was reported to be signing with the Philadelphia PS after being waived in Denver, is not on the initial group.
The 16-man PS was bolstered by the addition of International Player Pathway exemption, Luke Felix-Fualalo, an offensive tackle and Australian native who replaces Laekin Vakalahi.
The official 16-man practice squad consists of quarterback Kyle McCord, receivers Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, and Covey, tight ends EJ Jenkins and Cameron Latu, offensive linemen Hollin Pierce and Kenyon Green, edge defenders Patrick Johnson and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, linebacker Chance Campbell, cornerbacks Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, and Brandon Johnson, safeties Andre' Sam and Epps.
This is Epps' second stint with the Eagles. He was with the organization from 2019-22 after being claimed off waives from Minnesota as a rookie sixth-round pick out of Wyoming.
Epps appeared in 54 games with 25 starts. In the 2022 Super Bowl LVII season, Epps started all 17 games in the regular season and all three in the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.
After the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, Epps signed a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games in 2023 before tearing his ACL early in the 2024 season. The Los Angeles-area native signed with the New England Patriots in March but was released earlier this week.
Covey spent his summer with the Los Angeles Rams after his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2022.
In 2023, Covey led the NFL with 417 punt return yards, before being limited to five games last season due to shoulder and neck injuries.
Covey, 28, has a career punt return average of 11.3 yards and added 11 catches for 76 yards as a receiver during his first stint with the Eagles. Presumably, Covey is back to handle punt returns again with the idea of taking that off the plate of star defensive back Cooper DeJean.
Felix-Fualalo, who is originally from Brisbane, Australia, played college football at Utah and Hawaii before going undrafted in 2025. He spent his offseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being brought to the Eagles' practice squad.
MORE NFL: Eagles' Exec On CBs: ' That's A Position Of Strength'