Eagles Today

Eagles Complete Practice Squad With Familiar Faces

The Eagles put the finishing touches on their initial 16-man practice squad by bringing back two familiar faces: safety Marcus Epps and receiver/returner Britain Covey.

John McMullen

Veteran safety Marcus Epps at practice on Aug. 28, 2025.
Veteran safety Marcus Epps at practice on Aug. 28, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles filled out their initial 16-man practice squad on Thursday with the additions of two familiar faces, veteran safety Marcus Epps and wide receiver/returner Britain Covey.

Running back Audric Estime, who was reported to be signing with the Philadelphia PS after being waived in Denver, is not on the initial group.

The 16-man PS was bolstered by the addition of International Player Pathway exemption, Luke Felix-Fualalo, an offensive tackle and Australian native who replaces Laekin Vakalahi.

The official 16-man practice squad consists of quarterback Kyle McCord, receivers Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, and Covey, tight ends EJ Jenkins and Cameron Latu, offensive linemen Hollin Pierce and Kenyon Green, edge defenders Patrick Johnson and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, linebacker Chance Campbell, cornerbacks Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, and Brandon Johnson, safeties Andre' Sam and Epps.

This is Epps' second stint with the Eagles. He was with the organization from 2019-22 after being claimed off waives from Minnesota as a rookie sixth-round pick out of Wyoming.

Epps appeared in 54 games with 25 starts. In the 2022 Super Bowl LVII season, Epps started all 17 games in the regular season and all three in the playoffs, including the Super Bowl.

After the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, Epps signed a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games in 2023 before tearing his ACL early in the 2024 season. The Los Angeles-area native signed with the New England Patriots in March but was released earlier this week.

Covey spent his summer with the Los Angeles Rams after his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2022.

In 2023, Covey led the NFL with 417 punt return yards, before being limited to five games last season due to shoulder and neck injuries.

Covey, 28, has a career punt return average of 11.3 yards and added 11 catches for 76 yards as a receiver during his first stint with the Eagles. Presumably, Covey is back to handle punt returns again with the idea of taking that off the plate of star defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Felix-Fualalo, who is originally from Brisbane, Australia, played college football at Utah and Hawaii before going undrafted in 2025. He spent his offseason with the Seattle Seahawks before being brought to the Eagles' practice squad.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Exec On CBs: ' That's A Position Of Strength'

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News