Eagles' Fred Johnson Dealing With An Ankle Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles replacement right tackle Fred Johnson was added to the practice report on Thursday, being listed as limited.

Philadelphia held a walkthough practice on Wednesday to start preparation for its Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and Johnson was not listed on the estimated practice report.

He was working with the first team at right tackle in Thursday's portion of practice open to reporters before being listed as limited after the session was done. That means Johnson likely injured the ankle during the practice.

A Johnson Problem?

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Already set to start his fourth consecutive game for future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, Friday's final injury report will give a clearer indication of how serious the injury is for Fred Johnson and whether he's in any kind of peril for the game on Sunday.

Lane Johnson again missed practice on Thursday with a Lisfranc foot sprain and is expected to be ruled out vs. the Raiders Friday afternoon. If both Johnsons can't go against Las Vegas, the next man up at right tackle would be veteran Matt Pryor.

The Eagles also started the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. If a body is needed, Philadelphia could move quickly to put Williams on the 53-man roster if need be.

Philadelphia also has undrafted rookie Hollin Pierce on the on the practice squad, who was nursing a a slight forearm injury in the locker room.

Another shift on the injury report on Thursday was Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson being downgraded from limited to did not participate with a calf/rest designation. Adding "rest" in an indication that the organization is trying to manage Dickerson to get him to the game on Sunday.

Along with Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) missed another day of practice and is also expected to be ruled out for a second staright game.

Practicing fully despite being nicked up were middle linebacker Zack Baun (hand), and long snapped Charley Hughlett (abdomen).

Hughlett is on his 21-day practice window and will be activated off injured reserve on Saturday, something confirmed by the Eagles' release of Hughlett's short-term replacement, Cal Adomitis, earlier this week.

The 8-5 Eagles host the 2-11 Raiders on Sunday in a game that could be marred by the weather with the eraly forecast predicted temperatures in the high-20s with significant winds making it feel colder, and two to three inches of snow in the moring before the 1 pm ET kickoff.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Jordan Davis Is Stepping Up As A Locker-Room Leader