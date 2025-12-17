Saquon Barkley Pops Up On Star-Studded Eagles Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have another short week ahead of them.

Philadelphia will face off against the Washington Commanders on the road on Saturday as it looks to earn its 10th win of the season and lock up the NFC East in the process. Because of the short week, the Eagles released their first Injury Report of the week on Tuesday and it was pretty full, although it was just an estimation because Philadelphia had a walkthrough on Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, and Cameron Latu were all listed as DNP. Tank Bigsby was estimated as the lone limited participant. Zack Baun, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Williams were all estimated as full participants.

Philadelphia's Injury Report Is Crowded

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Over the next few days, Barkley, Johnson, and Carter will be three to keep a very close eye on. As of writing, there hasn't been more information released about Barkley outside of his designation of "stinger" on the Injury Report. As of right now, there isn't too much to be concerned about because this is just an estimation, but something to monitor.

Lane Johnson has missed the Eagles' last four games due to a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "likely to return to practice" this week."

"Help on the way for the Eagles: All-Pro OT Lane Johnson, dealing with a Lisfranc sprain, is likely to return to practice this week with eyes on facing the Commanders (Dec 20) or Bills (Dec 28)," Rapoport wrote on X. "With the lowest pressure allowed rate this season for OTs, he looms large."

The Eagles' offensive line certainly has been missing him.

Carter hasn't played in a game since Nov. 28 after undergoing a shoulder procedure.

On paper, the Eagles should be able to take down the 4-10 Commanders, especially with Jayden Daniels expected to miss the contest. But, this crowded Injury Report is worth watching as Philadelphia gets back in action on Wednesday.

