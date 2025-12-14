Status Quo With Eagles' Inactives

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles announced a predictable inactive list for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The headliners not dressed were right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), who were ruled out Friday with their respectice injury issues.

The healthy scratches were edge defender Josh Uche, running back A.J. Dillon, cornerback Mac McWilliams, and emergency quarterback Sam Howell.

Johnson could be ready to return to practice next week in advance of a Week 16 game at Washington on Dec. 20, while Carter’s timeline to return is more open-ended.

Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle while Carter’s absence means more piecemeal work on he defensive interior for Vic Fangio. The Eagles will used a five-man defensive tackle rotation against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, consisting of Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Brandon Graham, and Ty Robinson.

Graham was again working strictly at DT in pre-game warmups.

Uche is a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. He hasn’t played a defensive snap since Week 8.

Dillon, meanwhile, is a healthy scratch for the seventh time in the Eagles’ last eight games. He hasn’t played an offensive snap since Week 6.

McWilliams has only only played seven defensive snaps this season and 14 special teams snaps as a rookie.

Howell is the emergency third quarterback. He can only play if both Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee are unavailable to play.

Safety Andre’ Sam was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and is dressed. This is Sam's third and final PS elevation in the regular season.

MORE NFL: DeVonta Smith Believes Eagles Are 'In A Good Spot'