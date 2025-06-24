Eagles Cornerback Offers Unique Take On His New Defensive Coordinator
PHILADELPHIA – Every Eagles player has their opinion of their defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the way he conducts practice. 'Old-school' is usually the term that comes up, from Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter to Jordan Davis. Adoree Jackson had a unique twist on the DC earlier this month.
“Vic is one of those coaches that just respects hard work,” said the Eagles first-year cornerback. “He might not say much to you. But every now and then, he kind of reminds me how my mom and pops is … It’s not like he never wants to give anyone credit, but he’s like, ‘you’re doing what you’re supposed to do.’ And then when you do something, you might not think it was significant, but he might give you a compliment on that. It’s always just working hard.”
Jackson, who is vying to start with Kelee Ringo, has had several coaches and coordinators in his eight NFL seasons. In his ninth, and with his third team, he says there is a difference with Fangio and others. He has played for the Titans, Giants, and now Eagles.
“A lot of other coaches who are very vocal – as he is, but it’s different,” said Jackson. “Like you understand, if he’s saying something to you, it’s either to correct you or he’s not going to give you a compliment just to give you one, like you really gotta keep working and stacking days to earn that.
“I appreciate that type of coaching style because he’s got the right coaches around him. So if he says something, you can talk to him, but then you’ve got the position coaches to articulate a little bit better for him. They all go hand-in-hand, but being around Vic is pretty cool.”
