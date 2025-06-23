Eagles Super Bowl MVP Adds To An Offseason Unlike Any Other
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts isn’t much of a storyteller when he speaks in front of reporters during his in-season, weekly press conferences. He only answers the questions asked of him in his own unique way.
That isn’t stopping the Eagles quarterback from becoming the author of a children’s book. It is entitled, ‘Better Than a Touchdown,’ and is available for preorder. It is scheduled for release on March 10, 2026.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own children’s book, and today, that dream finally comes true,” he said on the Eagles’ social media site. “…With this book I’m excited to extend some of my lessons learned throughout my journey to the next generation and hopefully strikes a chord of resilience and encourages our kids, the read, whoever, to believe in themselves. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the lessons learned…”
So, add author to a resume that includes Super Bowl MVP, and one more thing to Hurts’ offseason unlike any other that saw him, on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, beat a Kansas City Chiefs dynasty that was bidding to become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls.
He has graced magazine covers such as Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health, and Time Magazine, which named him one of its 100 most influential people in the world in 2025. He got married and has been more visible, meeting fans, attending various charity events, including the Eagles Autism Challenge, and continues to donate money via his Jalen Hurts Foundation.
He was asked about the offseason twice during his two media availabilities during the spring.
“Well, it’s an adjustment period,” he said. “There are different things that I have to do within the building that have evolved and changed. I think that’s just the reality of some of these things. It’s my discipline and my focus on what the main thing is and staying true to that.”
Those things within the team’s NovaCare facility have to do with meetings fans, but more to do with him as a person more than anything else.
“It’s maturity, and growth, and development,” he said. “You’re always trying to improve and find that next one percent.”
