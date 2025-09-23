Eagles Cornerback Told His Opportunity Will Come, And Maybe It's This Week
Mike Evans is out for the Tampa Bay Bucs with a hamstring injury, so the Eagles can remove one thorn that has been in their side over the last five games between the two teams. The likely future Hall of Fame receiver has had 29 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns in that span, during which the Buccaneers went 4-1 against the Eagles.
Plenty of prickles remain on a Bucs team that, like the Eagles, is 3-0. Tampa still has Chris Godwin, who is expected to make his season debut, and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka, who has 14 catches for 181 yards (12.4 yards per catch), and three touchdowns in Tampa’s first three games.
The Eagles’ secondary will certainly be challenged, as it was against the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in last week’s win, though that combo went a combined 14-for-168 with one touchdown.
There could be a change afoot at the cornerback spot. Adoree Jackson suffered a groin injury after logging 38 snaps in Week 3.
Injury Could Hinder Adoree Jackson
Vic Fangio brought up Kelee Ringo’s name when asked during his weekly press conference about how the cornerback depth has been developing during the week with scout team reps.
“I’ve told Kelee here recently, not in the last few days, but since the end of camp, he’s gonna get his opportunity at some point, and he’s gotta be ready,” said the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.
Ringo was given every opportunity to win the starting cornerback job during training camp, but failed to do it. He had a strong spring of OTAs but seemed to take steps backward each day in camp. It’s at the point now where he has yet to take a defensive rep in three games, though his play remains outstanding on special teams.
“I think he’s handled it very well,” said Fangio. “It hasn’t affected his role as a special teamer, which he’s one of the top ones in the league, and I think he knows that eventually he’ll get a shot for some reason whatsoever. And he’ll be ready.”
Jakorian Bennett has become the second cornerback behind Jackson, though his play has been up-and-down, much as it’s been for Jackson. Bennett got a season-high 12 snaps against the Rams because Jackson went out. He had played 12 snaps in total in the first two games.
Bennett was on the field for the Rams’ final drive that preceded Jordan Davis’s game-winning field goal block and 61-yard touchdown run.
L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford and Nacua picked on him as they moved into field goal range, connecting on three throws for 30 yards. Bennett, though, was with Nacua on a deep shot with less than 20 seconds left.
“He got some action,” said Fangio. “I thought he had some good plays. One time we were rolled up to him, think it was first play of the two-minute drill, he had a nice play, broke up the pass down the sideline. I think he did fine.”
