Eagles Could Be In Mix To Sign Surprisingly Available Ex-Bills Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy making moves left and right to address depth throughout the franchise.
Philadelphia has continued to alter the way the practice squad looks and there still are some intriguing players available who are out there who could work out for the Eagles. Whether Philadelphia wants to add to the practice squad or the active roster, longtime Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson could make sense.
Lawson is 30 years old and at this point in his career likely is just a depth option with some upside. He had one sack last year in 16 games and started just one contest. He currently is a free agent and is looking for another opportunity.
The eight-year National Football League veteran has spent six seasons overall with the Bills and one season each with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He is available right now could immediately add more dependable depth for the Eagles.
Lawson's best season came in 2019 as a member of the Bills when he had 6 1/2 sacks. He has bounced around between being a starter and a depth player and could be a solid target for Philadelphia because of the fact that he would be cheap and has shown that he can have success in a reserve role.
Philadelphia doesn't need to add another superstar to the edge -- although that would be nice. The Eagles, like every other contender, could use a little more depth and Lawson would provide that.
More NFL: Eagles Cut Playmaker Looking To Make Impact In Fourth Season With Team