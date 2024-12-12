Eagles Today

Eagles Could Be Playing With A Full Deck Vs. Steelers

All 53 players on the active roster were practicing in some form for Philadelphia.

John McMullen

Lane Johnson returned to practice on Dec. 12, 2024
Lane Johnson returned to practice on Dec. 12, 2024 / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - Much of any NFL story is written through attrition and the Eagles are as healthy as possible as preparation for Sunday's Keystone State showdown with 10-3 Pittsburgh approaches.

All 53 players on Philadelphia's roster participated in some form during a cold and windy practice at the NovaCare Complex Thursday.

Several players missed practice Wednesday for rest purposes and the two who didn't were back for the Thursday session. Right tackle Lane Johnson returned after a personal day and safety Sydney Brown (knee), who stretched but never practiced on Day 1 of the week worked in individual drills open to reporters.

Those listed as limited to start the week -- safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck), and slot cornerback/PR Cooper DeJean (rest) —- were also working again.

Two other players were given injury designations Wednesday despite practicing fully: quarterback Jalen Hurts (finger) and Mike linebacker Nakobe Dean (elbow). The expectation is that each will be listed as a full participant as a full participant on Thursday.

A host of resting players Wednesday -- WR A.J. Brown, right guard Mekhi Becton, left guard Landon Dickerson, cornerback Darius Slay, and edge rusher Josh Sweat -- were all working in some form on Thursday.

It should be noted that three usual Eagles starters are on injured reserve -- tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and edge rushers Brandon Graham (triceps) and Bryce Huff (wrist) -- so the team isn't completely healthy but the overall state of the roster is near the top of the league when it comes to attrition.

The Eagles (11-2) could clinch the NFC East Sunday with a win over Pittsburgh, which hasn't won in Philadelphia since 1965, along with a Washington loss or tie against New Orleans.

John McMullen
