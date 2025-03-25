Eagles Could Be Seeing "Blue" In Draft After Scheduled Top-30 Visit
Add a running back to the Eagles’ list of top-30 visits, with a report from Jordan Reid of ESPN indicating the Eagles are inviting Texas’ Jaydon Blue in for a close-up look. The Eagles also formally met with Blue at the NFL Scouting Combine, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Devin Jackson.
Blue is a dynamic running back who played behind some good backs at Texas, so the wear and tear on his body isn’t great. He’s 5-9, 196 and at the Combine ran a 4.38 in the 40.
With the Longhorns two years ago, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry on just 65 carries.
Last year, he got 134 carries and ran for 730 yards, good for a 5.4 yards per carry average, with eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 368 yards last season and six TDs.
His pass blocking, however, needs work, and he has a fumbling problem. Those two areas are probably why NFL Media analyst Maurice Jones-Drew lists him 19th of 31 backs eligible for the draft and under the heading “needs development.”
That probably means he's a Day 3 pick, and, if the Eagles go in his direction, his development could take place with Saquon Barkley and running back coach Jamal Singleton.
The Eagles added AJ Dillon in free agency after he missed all last season with a neck injury. He is expected to be fully healthy, but that doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot or even a spot on the game day active list.
Remember Raashad Penny, who was coming off a fractured fibula that ended his 2022 season with the Seahawks after five games. Penny was signed that offseason by the Eagles but played just 31 snaps. He retired after that season at the age of 28. Dillon will turn 27 six days after the draft ends.
Barkley is the workhorse of the Eagles' offense, but he had close to 500 touches last year. Another season like that at age 28 is probably not recommended, even with his notably strenuous workout regimen.
Expectations are that last year's fourth-round pick, Will Shipley, will be in the rotation more this year, with Kenny Gainwell leaving for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
Top-30 visits mean something to the Eagles. In the past two drafts, they have drafted nine players who came to Philly to meet with the Eagles’ brass.
Last year, they drafted nine players nine players, and five – Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, Ainias Smith, and Johnny Wilson – were top-30 visits.
Two years ago, they selected seven players and four were top-30s - Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, and Kelee Ringo.
This year, the Eagles have eight draft picks. Based on recent years and the percentage of top-30 visits, there’s a chance that at least four picks will be Eagles throughout the three-day NFL Draft from April 24-26 in Green Bay.
