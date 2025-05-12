Eagles Could Complete Puzzle With Ex-Bills WR
If you take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles' roster you'll notice that there aren't many holes even with all of the subtractions of the offseason.
Philadelphia has talent everywhere and depth in case of injuries. The Eagles are setting themselves up for another big year but they also have one of the most aggressive front offices in football so if the right move were to come around, it wouldn't be a shock to see Philadelphia make a move.
The No. 3 receiver position was talked about a lot last offseason and the Eagles went out and acquired Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders. It has been talked about a lot again and PennLive.com's Cayden Steele called recently-released Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Gabriel Daivs a "reasonable target."
"Wide receivers (5)," Steele said. "A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Terrace Marshall Jr. The depth of the Eagles’ wide receiver room could be upgraded. Wilson’s role as a blocker and Marshall’s potential as a former second-round pick could increase their chances of sticking around. However, the Eagles could sign a free agent to improve their wide receiver depth.
"Gabe Davis, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, could be a reasonable target at a lower cost. Overall, the wide receiver market is thin, but more WRs could become available during training camp. The Eagles could keep Ainias Smith for his second year, but the former Texas A&M star struggled last summer and needs to take a big jump to crack the 53-man roster."
He didn't do much with the Jaguars last year, but he was very solid with the Buffalo Bills from 2020 through the 2023 season. Davis had 746 receiving yards in 2023, 836 receiving yards in 2022, 549 yards in 2021, and 599 yards as a rookie in 2020.
Adding a guy like this into the mix for the Eagles would be great. The Eagles don't need to make any more big moves, but this could be a great way to complete the roster puzzle.