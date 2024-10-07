Eagles Could Get Superstar Back For Browns Game
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been at full strength recently but things could be looking up for the team.
Philadelphia has been dealing with a plethora of injuries so far this season, and that arguably is the biggest reason the Eagles currently are 2-2 and not 3-1 or 4-0. Injuries have played a significant impact on the young season, and the biggest one certainly has been with star receiver A.J. Brown.
Brown has appeared in just one game this season for the Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowler made the trek to Brazil to take on the Green Bay Packers and had five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.
He hasn't been able to get into the action ever since due to a hamstring injury. There is a strong chance that he can return for the team's Week 6 tilt with the Cleveland Browns, though. He has returned to practice and even was questionable for the team's Week 4 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brown wasn't ready to go for the matchup against Tampa Bay, but he seems to be nearing a return. He even took to social media with a post that hinted at a possible return.
The social media post is interesting, but what is important is the fact that he returned to practice ahead of the Buccaneers game. He now has a whole extra week under his belt due to the bye week and very well could be back in Week 6 against the Browns.
