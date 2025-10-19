Eagles Could Have Help Coming Before Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles had a much-needed big game on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia faced off against old friend Carson Wentz and the Minnesota Vikings and came out on top, 28-22. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and AJ Brown were the stars of the game. Hurts threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Smith had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Brown had 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The pass rush looked good as well and Josh Uche and Moro Ojomo both had sacks on the day. Before the game began, reports surfaced that the Eagles could get a boost at the edge in the form of team legend Brandon Graham. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer took it a step forward and said that Graham could re-sign with Philadelphia as soon as Monday, ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants.
"Word broke this morning that Brandon Graham was considering coming out of retirement for the Philadelphia Eagles," Glazer said. "Well, I'm going to take it a step further. Earlier this season, their general manager Howie Roseman actually talked to Brandon Graham about the possibility. This was before Za'Darius Smith signed with them. He started working out and seeing if he could do it. And then this past week, Za'Darius Smith retired.
The Eagles could have a boost coming
"They went back to Brandon Graham and he said 'Let me ramp up these workouts.' Really going after it. He actually could re-sign with the Eagles possibly as early as tomorrow to return to the Eagles. But, again, until pen is put to paper, you never know. But, that's their hope but this is speeding up for Brandon Graham to return to the Eagles."
Eagles fans obviously are familiar with Graham. He spent 15 years with the Eagles and won two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIX this past February after working his way back from a triceps injury. If he does actually return over these next few days, he will provide the depth at the edge that the team desperately needs right now.