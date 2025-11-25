Eagles Legend Sounds Alarm On AJ Brown’s Future In Philadelphia

If you were to just look at the Philadelphia Eagles' record, you would think that the 2025 season has been smooth, but it's been anything but.

The Eagles are 8-3 and have the No. 2 seed in the NFC overall, but somehow there's been even more drama this season than there was when Philadelphia was 2-2 entering its Week 5 bye week last season. This season, the drama has circled around AJ Brown. For a while, it was about his play on the field and then trade rumors. Things have quieted down a bit from that perspective, but now it has turned to anonymous reports of frustrations with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Then, to make matters worse, the Eagles blew a 21-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys.

Feb 10, 2023; Chandler, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles former quarterback Donovan McNabb arrives on the red carpet for the USA TODAY Legends Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is always going to be talked about a lot, no matter what is going on. But, the drama has fueled opinions across the league. For example, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb weighed in and said he thinks this could be Brown's final year in Philadelphia while joining 94WIP Sports Radio.

"When you start bringing pieces in that the toxic talk starts to create a bad aura around the team," McNabb said. "I'm glad you brought that up with Kansas City because (Andy Reid) been going out. But what did he do? He pulled away one of the toxic parts of it, and that was when he decided to to, go a different direction, you know, from Tyreek when he went away from the Tyreek situation, everybody was saying, what, they're not the same team. And Patrick's not going to be the same type of a quarterback without Tyreek. And they've been to multiple Super Bowls afterwards.

"Sometimes you may have to make that tough decision and that's why I said this may be the last year for AJ Brown because of all of this. The Brown part about it and it never fails, is that now everybody kind of has talked about AJ, but what was the conversation last week that's now spilling over? It's about Jalen and how people feel about Jalen and coaches and players and his on-field stuff. It's so funny because it's almost a Déjà vu again. I've been through it. I've seen it happening and it was just a matter of time before all of this talk starts happening."

McNabb is someone who has played for the Eagles and was in his fair share of drama with the franchise. He's someone who has been there and done that. That adds weight to the opinion here from him.

