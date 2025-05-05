Eagles Could Have 'Steal' On Their Hands
The Philadelphia Eagles made a handful of highly-praised selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia took linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the first round and safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round. Both of these selections have been talked about a lot, but they aren't the only players who could have a big impact on the 2025 season.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Eagles an "A-" overall ranking for their draft and said offensive tackle Cameron Williams "could be a steal."
"On Day 3, offensive tackle Cameron Williams could be a steal -- if Philly can help him put all of his talent together," Kiper said. "He started just one college season. I had him No. 125 on my Big Board. Ty Robinson will join Fangio's deep front-seven rotation and play multiple positions. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. can be a special teams demon. Quarterback Kyle McCord is a solid No. 3 QB. Roseman has done it again, selecting solid players throughout the draft."
This isn't the most shocking thing in the world. The Eagles have the best offensive line in the game led by run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Williams has great size at 6’6’’ and 317 lbs. He graded out well in the National Football League Combine and now will have a chance to develop in Philadelphia. The Eagles seemingly can't do any wrong right now and have another intriguing piece.