Eagles Could Land $59 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a solid spot through four weeks.
If before the season began, someone told you the Eagles would be 2-2 through four weeks, that would be a massive disappointment. But, with injuries piling up throughout the roster, the fact that the Eagles have been able to overcome and stay at .500 should be a positive sign.
Philadelphia now has an extra week before its Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, with the bye week coming at a perfect time. The Eagles should get some important pieces back for the Browns game, including possibly A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles also have a chance now to reevaluate the roster without the pressure of preparing for a game this upcoming Sunday. Philadelphia has a well-built roster but could use a boost at safety. The Eagles have high hopes for this season and, therefore should be actively looking for ways to improve with the trade deadline just over one month away.
If the Eagles want to add, safety should be their top priority, and a superstar may be available. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker a trade candidate and called the Eagles a possible landing spot in a blockbuster deal.
"If the Cardinals aren't able to turn things around before the trade deadline, standout safety Budda Baker will become a logical trade chip," Knox said. "The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade chatter ever since he requested a trade during the 2023 offseason before settling for a revised contract instead...
"The Eagles could be interested, given their ongoing struggles in the secondary. Philadelphia worked to upgrade its defense in the offseason but has seen mixed results. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, for example, has surrendered three receiving touchdowns in four games and has an opposing passer rating of 153.3...Potential Suitors: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles."
Baker is among the league's best safeties but is in the final year of his four-year, $59 million deal. If he is moved this fall, he should be Philadelphia's top priority.
