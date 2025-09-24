Adam Schefter Addressed Eagles-CJ Gardner-Johnson Rumors
There's been a lot of buzz about the Philadelphia Eagles and safety CJ Gardner-Johnson over the last day or so.
That's because the Houston Texans surprised the NFL world on Tuesday and opted to release the veteran safety. Unsurprisingly, that immediately led to questions about whether or not a reunion would make sense. There was a lot of conflicting information on social media about whether or not the Eagles could even re-sign Gardner-Johnson if they wanted to. But, you can disregard that. If the Eagles wanted to re-sign Gardner-Johnson, they could under NFL league rules. The debate on social media stemmed from a misinterpretation of a rule that involved a traded player and the possibility of returning to a team that traded them but a barrier being a four-game minimum with the acquiring team.
That doesn't matter in this case. Gardner-Johnson was released and is a free agent. He is free to sign where he pleases.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles reunite with the veteran safety?
But, will that be with the Eagles? ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the safety and made it sound like any time of reunion is unlikely at this time on 97.5 The Fanatic while speaking with "Kincade & Salciunas."
"I don't view it as a viable situation right now," Schefter said. "Could there be an injury, could something change? Sure. But today as we sit here, Wednesday, September 24th, I just don't see it right now. He could go back, he's not prohibited from going back, but they traded him in March. They moved off from him for a second time in March.
"Now this other team (Houston Texans) that gave him over $6.5 million dollars, they moved off from him three weeks later. He's a heck of a player but there's been a lot of places he's been. He's bounced around and now he has to find a new home again."
There you have it from one of the top insiders in the game. Gardner-Johnson is available and legally could sign with the Eagles, per NFL rules. But, it's not a likely option at this moment. This has been a topic of conversation, including from Philadelphia Eagles on SI's Ed Kracz who also noted that a deal is "unlikely" between the two sides.
