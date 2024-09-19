Eagles Could Lose Star Playmaker For Saints Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few days away from kicking off Week 3 action.
Philadelphia is 1-1 on the young season. The Eagles started the season off on a high note with a win against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. Philadelphia followed up with a tough loss in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Now, the Eagles will look to get back on track in Week 3 as they take on the surprising New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is 2-0 so far this season and has been extremely impressive offensively, putting up 91 points in the first two games of the season.
Philadelphia will attempt to get back in the win column but likely will be without the services of star receiver A.J. Brown. He currently is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Eagles listed WR A.J. Brown — who told Lisa Salters that he expected to miss a couple of games due to his hamstring injury — as a did not practice today," Schefter said.
It wouldn't be shocking if Brown will miss the contest, but it certainly will be disappointing. Philadelphia could've used Brown in Week 2 against the Falcons. Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia's offense was less dynamic without the superstar receiver on the field.
Hopefully, Brown isn't forced to miss too much time and is able to get back on the field soon. While this is the case, it doesn't seem like it will be in Week 3.
