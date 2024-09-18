Raiders Predicted To Land Ex-Eagles Star Linebacker
Will the former Philadelphia Eagles star end up getting traded once again?
Philadelphia dealt star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets this past offseason, but he hasn't reported yet. He doesn't want to report to the Jets until he receives a massive new contract. New York doesn't want to hand out a new deal until Reddick reports. Both sides fully have dug their heels in and it doesn't seem like they will be able to resolve their issues.
Reddick requested a trade, and if they don't make any progress, it could make sense to see the Jets oblige and end the headache. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders as one of six possible landing spots.
"Raiders Get: Edge Haason Reddick," Knox said. "Jets Get: TE Michael Mayer. Like the (Detroit Lions), the Las Vegas Raiders have a legitimate star pass-rusher on their roster. Maxx Crosby is one of the most disruptive defenders, at any position, in the entire league. The Raiders also have a strong No. 2 option in Malcolm Koonce.
"However, Koonce just landed on injured reserve with a knee injury and could potentially be out for the year, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. Acquiring Reddick would give Las Vegas a potentially elite pass-rushing tandem to sandwich around star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Reddick could also likely land a long-term deal with the Raiders, who have $29.1 million in cap space available."
Philadelphia certainly made the right move, trading Reddick away before this holdout could've occurred.
More NFL: Saints Could Lose Offensive Weapon for Eagles Game