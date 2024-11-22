Eagles Could Sign Ex-Chiefs $1.2M WR For DeVonta Smith Injury Insurance
Could there be another pass-catcher on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Well, if DeVonta Smith is forced to miss time due to his hamstring injury, it could make a lot of sense to add a little more depth.
Smith has missed practice multiple times this week, with a big clash against the Los Angeles Rams coming up on Sunday. The Eagles have won six straight games, but it would be much tougher to get through the Rams and continue the winning streak if Smith is forced to miss time.
The young playmaker missed some practice time last week and was still able to get on the field in time for the clash against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear if he will return to practice on Friday. That would be a good sign of his chance to play on Sunday. If he were to miss practice on Friday, that could be a tough sign as well.
If Smith ends up missing time, it could make sense to look to the free-agent market and add another veteran to the practice squad. One player who is out there and would make sense without breaking the bank by any means is former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Richie James.
He's a five-year National Football League veteran who logged 569 receiving yards in his best season in 2022 as a member of the New York Giants. James spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs last year and won a Super Bowl. James also has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers.
James isn't a big-name player, but he clearly is a veteran who knows what he is doing. Plus, he made just $1.2 million last year so he could come cheap. Philadelphia should give him a chance on the practice squad.
