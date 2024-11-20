Here's What Win Over Rams Would Mean For Eagles' Title Chances
The Philadelphia Eagles have another big game ahead of the them on Sunday.
Philadelphia already had its bye week in Week 5 and so the team will have tough matchups from here on out each week. The Eagles have been fantastic since the bye week and have won six straight games.
The Eagles have been so good that they currently are in first place in the NFC East ahead of the Washington Commanders and have the No. 2 seed in the current National Football League Playoff Picture.
If the season were to end today, the Eagles wouldn't have a bye and would face off against the No. 7 seed Commanders in Philadelphia. From here on out, it's a near guarantee that the Eagles will make the playoffs. Each week will be more about seeding than actually getting into the postseason.
Philadelphia will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Los Angeles is 5-5, but it has been red-hot lately as it has started to get healthier. It will be a tough matchup. The Detroit Lions currently have the top spot in the NFC at 9-1 and have shown now signs of slowing down.
The Eagles need to keep pace with the Lions to hopefully make a run at the top spot in the conference and a playoff bye week. If the Eagles could pass the Lions in standings, it would give Philadelphia home-field advantage throughout the postseason which is very important.
Detroit has a tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts coming up this weekend. All in all, the Eagles pretty much need to keep winning in order to keep with Detroit. It wouldn't be too shocking to see these two teams end up facing off in the NFC Championship Game later in the season. It would be great if that matchup was in Philadelphia.
Pretty much, the Eagles need to keep winning every game as the Lions have the insider track to the top spot in the conference right now.
